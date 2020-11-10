Tuesday’s Headlines that Leave You Wanting … Less

President-elect Joe Biden — yeah, we said it — is considering making climate-change czar a cabinet position. (Washington Post)
Now that Uber and Lyft have convinced Californians that drivers don’t deserve decent wages or benefits, the ride-hailing companies are planning on taking Prop 22 nationwide (City Monitor). They essentially bought the law (Curbed), so why wouldn’t that work in other states? After all, Uber is desperate — it’s lost $5.8 billion so far this year, despite the boom in food deliveries (Eater).
Virgin transported two people through a tunnel at 100 miles per hour (CNN). Congratulations! Europe and Japan were doing that decades ago.
With 70,000 traffic deaths in the past 20 years, Vision Zero plans in Texas have been an absolute failure. The state is in the midst of a 20-year streak of having at least one road death every day. (Houston Chronicle)
Oh, in a related story, the Texas DOT is planning on turning a two-lane country highway near Dallas into a 10-lane freeway, and the exurban residents in the way aren’t happy. (D Magazine)
Ohio Republicans are pushing to repeal commuter taxes now that so many suburbanites are working from home, but cities say it would blow a hole in their budgets. (Columbus Dispatch)
The Rose Quarter project in Portland shouldn’t be happening at all, but at least now the I-5 widening won’t include an unsightly overhang or require the closure of a popular bike batch. (Oregonian)
A dedicated bus lane is coming to 16th Street in Washington, D.C. (WaPost)
As Portland finishes a sidewalk project, it is for some reason retaining markers referencing streets named after Confederate figures that have since been changed. (East Oregonian)
A change is gonna come: College students in Auburn, Alabama, usually roll Toomer’s Corner when the football team wins a big game. They also did it Saturday when AP called the race for Joe Biden. (Auburn-Opelika News)
