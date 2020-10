Wednesday’s Headlines Mean We’re Still Pedaling Uphill

Uber’s star rating system is racially biased, according to a lawsuit filed by a San Diego driver ( NPR ). A 20-year-old Black man died after crashing his electric moped while being chased by police for riding without a helmet ( Popville ). And a Southwest Portland light rail line that would be funded as part of a $7 billion transit referendum has strong support ( KATU ), but City Observatory says it would benefit one of the city’s whitest and wealthiest neighborhoods.