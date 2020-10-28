Wednesday’s Headlines Mean We’re Still Pedaling Uphill

  • Racial inequality tops the headlines today. Uber’s star rating system is racially biased, according to a lawsuit filed by a San Diego driver (NPR). A 20-year-old Black man died after crashing his electric moped while being chased by police for riding without a helmet (Popville). And a Southwest Portland light rail line that would be funded as part of a $7 billion transit referendum has strong support (KATU), but City Observatory says it would benefit one of the city’s whitest and wealthiest neighborhoods.
  • Joe Biden’s transit plan appears aimed more at creating construction jobs than actually providing good transit. (The Hill)
  • A sharp drop in driving during the pandemic has cities, states and the federal government rethinking gas taxes as a way to fund transportation. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Thanks to bigger vehicles and gentrification pushing people who can’t afford cars into auto-centric suburbs, Virginia’s traffic death toll rose 50 percent over the past decade. (Mercury)
  • Another lawsuit against Uber alleges that it coerced drivers into supporting Prop 22, its effort to overturn a California labor law (Fox Business).
  • In what a police officer called an act of “complete stupidity,” a minivan passenger in Las Vegas leaned out the window and shoved a woman on a bike into the ground, then fell out of the vehicle and hit a light pole. Both died. The driver fled and was later caught and charged with murder. (People)
  • When considering big infrastructure projects like Maryland’s Purple Line, it’s more important to think about the potential benefits than the cost. (Forbes)
  • Bay Area transit officials think their best chance for federal coronavirus relief is a Joe Biden victory. (San Francisco Examiner)
  • Private rail company Brightline is looking to partner with government-run SunRail on a line connecting Orlando and Tampa. (Sentinel)
  • Cyclists in Washington state no longer need to stop at stop signs if the coast is clear. (Spokesman-Review)
  • Harley-Davidson is getting into the e-bike business. (The Verge)

