Friday’s Headlines to Ease You Into the Weekend

White, highly educated and highly paid people not only have an easier time buying a car, they also have better access to public transportation. This makes it difficult for low-wage workers to access jobs, especially if they have irregular hours. (Urban)
Despite offloading bike and scooter division Jump, Uber still sees micromobility as a big part of the company’s future. If Prop 22 is successful in California, Uber is also looking at pushing legislation in other states to avoid offering drivers benefits. (Tech Crunch)
It’s already pretty clear that transit isn’t particularly dangerous when it comes to COVID-19, but the Federal Transit Administration is offering $10 million in grants to research how to mitigate the spread. (Nextgov)
Some transit agencies are switching to contactless fare payments, but lack of a debit or credit card could be a barrier. (Intelligent Transport)
New York City women are biking in record numbers during the pandemic because the streets are emptier and feel safer, underscoring the need to permanently transfer space from cars to cyclists and pedestrians. (NY Times)
The Austin American-Statesman endorses the $7-billion transit plan Project Connect, saying that the cost of pollution and lost hours sitting in traffic is far higher.
The Houston City Council again delayed a vote on fining drivers $100 for parking in a bike lane. (Community Impact)
Pittsburgh’s new “neighborways” provide a safe place to bike and calm traffic on residential streets without antagonizing drivers by taking away parking. (NEXT)
King County, home of Seattle, has put on hold plans to convert one of its busiest bus lines into a rapid route. (Seattle Times)
The pandemic, privatization and demographic changes are threatening Japan’s bullet trains. (City Lab)
Not a day goes by without a raft of stories about “new mobility” providers — ride-hailing companies like Uber or car-share services like Car2Go that have tapped into recent technological advances to provide new ways to get around. In a new report, “Private Mobility, Public Interest” [PDF], TransitCenter deflates some of the hype surrounding these services while laying out […]