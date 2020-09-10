Thursday’s Headlines

Amtrak will furlough 2,000 employees and cut back most long-distance service from daily to three times per week at the end of the month in response to falling ridership during the pandemic. It’s also requested $1.5 billion in emergency federal aid, but so far Congress hasn’t been forthcoming. (Washington Post)
“It’s an all-out death race on American roads right now,” reports Jalopnik, as police around the country report more speeding and more traffic deaths.
Uber says it will spend $800 million over the next five years incentivizing drivers to buy electric or other no-emissions vehicles (Forbes). Maybe it would have even more money to devote to green initiatives if it wasn’t spending so much trying to get out of paying drivers benefits or harassing researchers online (Union of Concerned Scientists).
The Arizona Republic questions whether Phoenix should be moving forward with light-rail construction when ridership is down 50 percent. The answer is yes, of course, because it will probably have recovered when the extensions are finished in 2024.
The D.C. Metro’s “toxic workplace culture” of profanity, threats, harassment and pressure to work long shifts threatens passenger safety, according to a recent audit. (The Hill)
Once it was mainly used by tourists, but Hawaii residents started taking advantage of the Big Island’s bike-share when officials made it free during the pandemic (Tribune-Herald). Memphis’ Explore Bike Share has a new payment option that lowers the price for long trips (Flyer). Huntsville, the Rocket City, is also relaunching its bike share system (WZDX).
Orlando is the latest city to let restaurants use parking spaces for outdoor seating. (Click Orlando)
As part of a series on transit and equity, the Kinder Institute at Rice University interviews a lifelong Houston METRO rider who says frequent and reliable transit is a civil right.
A mostly Black bike club in New York is seeking to promote equity and shatter the stereotype of cyclists as affluent, spandex-clad white men — all while having fun. (Curbed)
Downtown Toronto’s wide sidewalks have always helped make it a retail destination, but they’re especially economically beneficial during the pandemic. (Globe and Mail)
I was all set to write a feel-good story about how the latest report from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics [PDF] shows that transit ridership is up and driving is down. I made up my mind to write that story before I even looked at the report, so sure was I that that was the […]
Bikes are selling like hotcakes (hotcakes that can get you crosstown, that is!). Plus, electric buses are still so rare that when a city buys one, it's still news. That and the other headlines from around the nation.