Talking Headways Podcast: Town Planning in Practice and a Celebration

This week is episode 300!! I can’t believe we made it this far! Thanks to Streetsblog for posting these shows since 2013. To celebrate, we’re sharing chapter one of our recently released audiobook “Town Planning in Practice” by Raymond Unwin. This classic from 1909 was one of the first to discuss town planning and urban design at the beginning of the 20th century. To read the book in full with timestamps or download the audiobook, feel free to do so here.

Check out this excerpt over at the Streetsblog Libsyn page, or anywhere you get your podcasts.