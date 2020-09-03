Talking Headways Podcast: Town Planning in Practice and a Celebration

Photo: Army Corps of Engineers via Creative Commons
Photo: Army Corps of Engineers via Creative Commons

This week is episode 300!!  I can’t believe we made it this far! Thanks to Streetsblog for posting these shows since 2013. To celebrate, we’re sharing chapter one of our recently released audiobook “Town Planning in Practice” by Raymond Unwin. This classic from 1909 was one of the first to discuss town planning and urban design at the beginning of the 20th century.  To read the book in full with timestamps or download the audiobook, feel free to do so here.

Check out this excerpt over at the Streetsblog Libsyn page, or anywhere you get your podcasts.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

HUD: Now’s the Time to Tell Congress Why Smart Planning Matters

By Tanya Snyder |
I don’t know how many RSVPs a HUD conference call usually gets, but everyone seemed pretty floored that a stakeholder teleconference yesterday got upwards of 400. Officials said it was a testament to the popularity of HUD’s Office of Sustainable Housing and Communities and the grant programs it runs together with EPA and U.S. DOT. […]

Boston to Expand Hubway Bike-Share After Brilliant First Season

By Angie Schmitt |
They’ve logged more than 140,000 rides over just four months. And now Boston’s brand new Hubway bike sharing system is packing it in for the cold New England winter. But when it returns in the spring, it will be expanding, adding stations in Cambridge, Somerville and Brookline. In total, the barely four-month-old bike sharing system […]

Why Planners Need to Exercise (Not Exorcise) Their Passions

By Angie Schmitt |
Here’s what’s grabbing our attention around the Streetsblog Network today: The Case for Subjectivity in Planning: Professional standards dictate that planners are supposed to be passionless bureaucrats who can administer city policy while putting their personal feelings aside. That, however, is a recipe for miserable planners and uninspired plans, says the “Subjective Planner” at Network […]

Why Planners Need to Exercise (Not Exorcise) Their Passions

By Angie Schmitt |
Here’s what’s grabbing our attention around the Streetsblog Network today: The Case for Subjectivity in Planning: Professional standards dictate that planners are supposed to be passionless bureaucrats who can administer city policy while putting their personal feelings aside. That, however, is a recipe for miserable planners and uninspired plans, says the “Subjective Planner” at Network […]

From Sprawling New Jersey, a New Way Forward for State DOTs

By Angie Schmitt |
Despite the rather obvious link between transportation investments and development patterns, land use planning is simply not a consideration at your average state DOT. Most state DOTs — and there are notable exceptions — see their primary responsibility as building highways, never mind that highways are likely to spur outward development, which leads to the […]