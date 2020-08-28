Friday’s Headlines to Set You Up for the Weekend

Americans took 136 million trips on shared bikes and e-scooters last year, up from 84 million in 2018, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials. (Bloomberg)
Self-driving cars are still years away, but in the meantime, technology can help drivers deal with their road rage. (Time)
A poll found that 82 percent of Uber drivers want to remain independent contractors. But take it with a grain of salt — the poll was commissioned by Uber itself. (Axios)
Uber’s former chief security officer has been charged with trying to cover up a data breach. (Slate)
Greater Greater Washington hosted a panel discussion on riding the bus while Black. Panelists from around the country discussed how transportation has been used to enforce segregation, and how transit is underfunded compared to highways.
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it needs a $12 billion federal bailout to avoid slashing subway and bus service by 40 percent. (Streetsblog)
Las Vegas’s transit agency faces a $35-million shortfall this year that’s projected to grow to $75 million in 2021. (Nevada Current)
Tampa light rail and streetcar projects are in limbo pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the sales tax that would fund them. (Tampa Bay Times)
House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio had invited representatives from Uber and Lyft to sit on a panel discussing the future of transportation network companies. On Monday, he learned ride hail officials declined to participate, so DeFazio used his opening remarks to lambast both companies for contributing to longer traffic delays and higher […]
After years of declining bus ridership, last August Houston METRO overhauled service patterns around the city, updating the bus network for the first time since the 1970s. Practically overnight, Houston’s network changed from a hub-and-spoke model to a more grid-like system designed to expand access to frequent service to more of the city. Night and weekend service dramatically […]
Maryland is one of a growing number of U.S. states that’s found itself in a tough spot when it comes to transportation funding. The state blew through its transportation funds when it built a big highway project called the Intercounty Connector. Now, the state has so little money left that unless something changes, it won’t be […]
It's been a bad few weeks for Uber, with CEO Travis Kalanick recently caught on tape in a shouting match with a driver over the company's diminishing pay. Joe Cortright at City Observatory says that beyond the public meltdown, there are a growing number of signs that Uber's business model just isn't sustainable.