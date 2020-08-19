Wednesday’s Headlines from Around the Nation

CARES Act funding isn’t being distributed very efficiently. Some big transit agencies, like New York and San Francisco’s, didn’t receive enough and are burning through the cash quickly, but others have funding to last them a year or more even without farebox revenue. (Eno Center for Transportation)
With cities repurposing streets and residents scared to ride transit, cities should be implementing congestion pricing as a way to manage traffic and avoid the carpocalypse as economies reopen. (Reuters)
Traffic congestion and lack of access to transit are fueling inequality in cities around the globe. (The City Fix)
Temperatures are hitting record levels in cities around the world this summer, and low-income residents don’t have the resources to adapt. Without air conditioning and tree canopy cover, urban heat waves can be fatal. (Forbes)
Even though it might seem like one now, fleeing the city for the suburbs is never a good idea. (New York Times)
If Uber and Lyft don’t want to follow California’s labor laws, the state should call their bluff and let them pull out to make way for services that will. (NBC News)
St. Louis will study ways to expand transit and connect the north and south sides of the city. (Post-Dispatch)
Atlanta’s transportation chief told anxious drivers that the city’s new 25-mile-per-hour speed limit will reduce crashes and smooth traffic, not slow it down. (Reporter)
A long-awaited e-scooter pilot program launched Monday in Seattle (My Northwest). And Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plan to require Uber and Lyft to pay drivers a living wage goes to the city council this week. (Smart Cities Dive)
The Charlotte Observer has info on transit changes and street closures during the Republican National Convention this weekend.
An 8-year-old in Baltimore who learned to ride a bike during the pandemic is now raising money for bike trails. (Sun)
