Tuesday’s Headlines From The U.S.A.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi — whose company is embroiled in a number of labor disputes — wrote an op-ed in the New York Times saying the gig economy firms should create a fund to pay contractors benefits while allowing them to maintain flexible hours.
Almost all of the 40 most populous cities in the U.S. have Complete Streets policies on the books. (Smart Growth America)
Even as President Trump is appealing to racist anxieties in seeking suburban votes, cities and states like California are trying to come to grips with the damage done to the climate and people of color by sprawl and a codified reliance on cars. (NPR)
Los Angeles Magazine delves into the challenges L.A. residents face commuting by transit during the pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic, the recession it caused and the teleworking trend have created the worst fiscal crisis in D.C. Metro history. (Washington Post)
A freight hauler’s rejection of plans to use its right-of-way for the Bottineau light-rail line in Minneapolis has a silver lining: It gives officials an opportunity to find an even better route that’s more accessible to pedestrians. (Star Tribune)
Walking is up 500 percent and biking a whopping 3,000 percent in Buffalo as residents head outdoors for exercise with gyms shuttered. (Buffalo News)
It’s only $50 million, but for the first time, the state of Georgia is funding transit. There’s a catch, though: Gov. Brian Kemp says the bill needs to be passed again because of a technical error. (Saporta Report)
A new express bus line started running Sunday in Oakland. (KPIX)
An Asheville small business owners calls a recent road diet a success. (Citizen-Times)
A vacant lot in Gary will become a transit-oriented, environmentally friendly development with access to bike-share and bus rapid transit. (Energy News Network)
Highlights from the Streetsblog Network today: commentary on how transit investment and demographic change are shaping cities. D.C.’s Metro as a Case Study in Urban Redevelopment: Happy Birthday, D.C. Metro! Washington’s transit system turns 35 this week. Yonah Freemark at the Transport Politic takes the opportunity to examine the system’s effect on urban development patterns. […]