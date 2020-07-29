Wednesday’s Headlines for You Right Now

Path Path
Urban planner and bike advocate
Tamika Butler guest-edited this month’s issue of Bicycling. Among 14 stories about the Black cycling experience are pieces on the history of biking in Black culture, being an anti-racist bike rider, discrimination in the biking community and police stopping Black cyclists more often than Whites.
Streetsblog’s Kea Wilson dissected the DOA GOP COVID bailout bill — which offers $0 for transit. Zero. Before the pandemic hit, 2020 was looking like a good year for transit, and now ridership is starting to creep back up a bit. (
Government Technology) As states reopen and traffic comes back to pre-pandemic levels, drivers are spreading coronavirus. Vehicle-miles traveled in Texas track closely with infection rates. (
Rice Kinder)
Zero-emissions vehicles and other sustainability measures should be part of any coronavirus recovery package. ( World Economic Forum) Cities that use citations as a revenue source — especially for nonexistent offenses — cause resentment against the police. (
Forbes) Another article predicts that the pandemic and teleworking will spell the end of cities (
Politico). Come on. COVID is bad, but it’s not the Black Plague. California is considering capping emissions from ride-share app vehicles, forcing companies like Uber and Lyft to largely turn their fleets electric. (
Gizmodo)
Streets.mn goes in-depth on the debate over the role of police on Minneapolis transit. A hit-and-run driver killed a Philadelphia cyclist, and his family is asking the city to make Vision Zero a higher priority. (
KYW)
A Bay Area Rapid Transit volunteer designed a sticker for people who want to alert other passengers that they have a disability that might not be visible. ( Fast Company) Long Beach’s bike-share is returning after a four-month coronavirus closure (
Press Telegram), and Chicago’s Divvy is rolling out e-bikes this week ( CBSN). Vancouver’s TransLink is making some quick, tactical street changes like bulb-outs and priority lanes to speed up bus service. (
Daily Hive)