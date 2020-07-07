Tuesday’s Headlines from Around the Nation

With both Senate Republicans and the White House opposing it, House Democrats’ $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill is dead on arrival. Failure to pass it could mean that cities are forced to delay or cancel over 700 projects. (Forbes)
Black families’ homes are consistently assessed at higher values than similar white-owned homes, meaning that they bear a disproportionate tax burden paying for local schools, streets, parks, police and other government functions. (Washington Post)
The coronavirus pandemic might finally be what turns New York into a bike city — if the government steps up its halting progress on building bike infrastructure (NY Times). The Deseret News also reported on booming bike sales in Salt Lake City.
Great Britain recently legalized e-scooter rentals. As their popularity grows, expect the automobile industry to fight back. (The Conversation)
Uber is extending its policy requiring all drivers and passengers to wear facemasks indefinitely. (USA Today)
Facing a $200-million budget shortfall, San Francisco’s Muni is considering shutting down 40 of its 68 bus routes. It would be the biggest defunding of mass transit since the dawn of the automobile age in the 1950s (SFist). In the East Bay, AC Transit is considering 30-percent cuts (SF Chronicle). The California Transit Association, representing 85 agencies, is asking state and federal officials for $3.1 billion in emergency aid (The Source).
Upgrades to Minnesota’s two busiest bus lines are in jeopardy as state revenue continues to fall. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
Austin parks and transportation advocates are pushing for $750 million in bonds to pay for sidewalks, bike lanes, off-road trails and Vision Zero safety improvements. (Monitor)
The Baltimore Sun take a ride with Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley to talk about his vision for a bike network.
Walmart is temporarily turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. (The Verge)
