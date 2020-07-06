Monday’s Headlines from the Long Weekend

The House passed Democrats’ $1.5-billion infrastructure bill focusing on climate change last week (New York Times), but Mitch McConnell has already declared it DOA in the Senate (The Hill). Kea Wilson writes at Streetsblog about what the bill would do and how McConnell is inadvertently helping the cause by demonizing it.
Fare-free subways would help the environment and low-income riders, and improve the system’s efficiency at a relatively low cost. (Energy Institute at Haas)
Service cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic have exposed the inequality in transit systems. (Marketplace)
Planetary treasure Carlton Reid writes in Forbes about how the current trend of blocking off streets to motorized vehicles is nothing new.
Coord, a Sidewalk Labs-backed curbed management company, is creating “smart zones” providing drivers with mobile app data on loading zones in Aspen, Omaha, Nashville and West Palm Beach. (Smart Cities Dive)
Uber and Lyft continue to fight California’s efforts to get them to follow a new state law and treat drivers as employees rather than independent contractors. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Will Los Angeles — perhaps America’s most car-centric city — embrace congestion pricing? (Bloomberg)
A court ruling on Bay Area bridge tolls could finally free up $4.5 billion for road and transit upgrades. (Press-Democrat)
A $100-million road diet on Shepherd and Durham in Houston will create new bike lanes leading to planned transit along I-10. (Chronicle)
Seattle’s Sound Transit received another $100 million from the Federal Transit Administration for the Federal Way light rail extension. (Mirror)
Despite a recent collapse in support, the Oregon DOT will press on with the Rose Quarter I-5 widening project. (Bike Portland)
The L.A. Metro is halving the number of parking spots at stations along its new Gold Line. (Next City)
Honolulu is the latest city looking at quick-and-dirty projects to slow down traffic and create more space for pedestrians. (Civil Beat)
Baltimore has long played second fiddle to the Washington, D.C. suburbs when it comes to state-run transit in Maryland. A new initiative would create the city’s own transit agency. (Streetsblog)
Here’s what Denver transit would look like if RTD chooses to focus on maximizing ridership, serving the densest areas, serving the largest geographic area or equity. (Colorado Public Radio)
The Paris Metro has a reputation for being dirty, but it’s now leading the way in safety by requiring masks, doling out hand sanitizer and spacing out passengers. (City Metric)
Thinking of taking a trip? Don’t. But you can still read Conde Nast Traveler‘s listicle of 10 cities it says are becoming more pedestrian-friendly: Auckland, Milan, Oakland, Rome, Paris, Vilnius, Seattle, Athens, Tel Aviv and San Diego.
First House, Now Senate: Another Transpo Spending Bill Sinks (Politico, Transpo Issues Daily) How McConnell Went Up Against Collins to Block the Bill (Politico, The Hill) NRDC‘s Deron Lovaas’ Seussian Take on the Failed House Bill: “Oh, the Places You Won’t Go” … But Boehner Thinks Votes Are There for September (The Hill) Foxx Talks About […]
This morning brought some useful indicators about the outlook for President Obama’s jobs bill. Good news first: Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, says President Obama’s job creation plan will likely add 1.9 million jobs, cut the unemployment rate by a percentage point, and grow the economy by 2 percent. The plan includes $50 billion for infrastructure, […]
Residential parking permits are often referred to as “hunting licenses” because while they grant permit holders the privilege of parking on the street, there’s usually no limit to how many permits can be issued. If there are more permits in a neighborhood than available on-street parking spaces, there’s still going to be a parking crunch […]
Lots of news from the Streetsblog Network today, some good and some not so good. Design New Haven has a thought-provoking piece about a recent argument from the Congress for the New Urbanism on how to target stimulus funding : According to the CNU, priority stimulus funding should be given to projects that enhance connectivity […]
The other day, we looked at a supermarket in a densely populated part of New Haven that is unwelcoming to pedestrians. Today, courtesy of member blog The City Fix, we’re taking another look at urban supermarket planning — specifically, the issue of how to get quality food markets built in underserved neighborhoods (so-called food deserts) […]