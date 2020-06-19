Friday’s Headlines From Around the Nation and Beyond

News that President Trump — for the zillionth time — is getting ready to drop a $1 trillion infrastructure bill caught Senate Republicans by surprise. As with House Democrats’ attempts at funding infrastructure as economic stimulus, GOP senators say it’s too expensive. (The Hill)
More funding for transit is needed, though. Even if the HEROES Act passes, combined with $25 billion from the previous CARES Act, large transit agencies will run out of money in less than a year. (Transit Center)
During the pandemic, many former transit users have come to view cars as the ultimate personal protective equipment. Those could have disastrous effects on public health long after COVID-19 fades. (Medium)
E-scooter company Bird is launching a new app that gives users audible directions to the safest micromobility route. (Tech Crunch)
Lyft says it will transition to 100 percent zero-emissions vehicles by 2030. (The Verge)
Mother Jones joins the chorus of voices calling for the repeal of jaywalking laws.
The transportation-plus-drilling bill that John Boehner and company are trying to ram through the House is an attack on transit riders, pedestrians, cyclists, city dwellers, and every American who can’t afford to drive everywhere. Under this bill, all the dedicated federal funding streams for transit, biking, and walking would disappear, leading to widespread service cuts […]
As Sens. John Kerry (D-MA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Joseph Lieberman (I-CT) prepare to unveil a new climate change measure that includes a tax on motor fuels, eight of their colleagues are urging the trio not to forget local transportation planning — and warning that any new gas tax should be used to help pay […]
The Trump administration's fiscal year 2018 budget, released yesterday, includes severe cuts to federal transit funding. Next stop: Congress, which will consider the president's proposal before it passes a budget over the summer.
While federal transit funding stagnates, the nation’s largest rail and bus systems have been delaying critical maintenance projects. Without sustained efforts to fix infrastructure and vehicles, the effects of deteriorating service in big American cities could ripple across the national economy, according to a new report from the Regional Plan Association [PDF]. RPA focuses on ten of the nation’s largest transit agencies […]