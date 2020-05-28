Thursday’s Headlines

During the coronavirus pandemic, bike and sidewalk projects that might have taken years to approve or been killed by drivers are now getting done in a matter of weeks (New Republic). Australia is fast-tracking the construction of about 500 miles of bike lanes to accommodate the resurgence (The Guardian), and Toronto is poised to approve new routes as well (blogTO).
A black birdwatcher’s confrontation with a white woman who called 911 on him in Central Park is a reminder that African Americans don’t always feel safe in public spaces. (City Lab)
The car-loving New York Times did a whole story about the glory of the SUV, yet writer ?Tom Voelk?? devoted not a single word to the commensurate rise in deaths outside these assault cars. Where is the public editor when you need her?
A decade’s worth of data shows that more people commute by bike where there are bike-share networks, but the increase is mostly confined to a few standout cities like Portland. (Fast Company)
Transit agencies are going to have to win back the trust of riders before they turn their attention to new infrastructure. (Smart Cities Dive)
The U.S. is entering its third bike revival thanks to coronavirus. (Quartz; subscription required)
California is considering requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to use electric vehicles, cutting down on their emissions from “deadheading,” or driving around with no passengers. (Clean Technica)
San Francisco is letting bars and restaurants take over streets, sidewalks and parking spaces for pickup and, eventually, outdoor dining (Eater). The question is, will this leave any room for people to walk?
Valley Metro is holding online public hearings on a light rail expansion into West Phoenix. (KJZZ)
Hartford is starting the process of reimagining its dangerous and congested Main Street. (Courant)
A Texas railroad company owner is pushing a solution to the exorbitant freeway maintenance costs from tractor-trailer damage in Wyoming and elsewhere: Put the trucks on trains. (KPVI)
Florida drivers are entitled — even the ones on golf carts. (Villages News)
Zach Vanderkooy manages international programs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes. It’s not about the bike. When U.S. city officials visit the cities of Northern Europe with PeopleForBikes, the sheer volume of ordinary people going about their lives on bikes is captivating. But it’s not […]
Copenhagen, Denmark is not a natural bicycling city. In the early 1960’s it was very much of a car town. In 1962 the city created its first pedestrian street, the Stroget, and every year since then Copenhagen has allocated more and more of its public space to bicycles, pedestrians and people who just want to sit […]
There’s a lot of buzz about bike lanes around the network today. The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia links to a local TV news story about how illegally parked cars and even construction materials are frequently blocking newly created bike lanes in that city. The view from the bike lane in Philadelphia. Photo by Bikes […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. A curbside parking spot is just 182 square feet of urban space. But for advocates of better American bike infrastructure, few obstacles loom larger. Right now in San Diego, a long-brewing plan […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Last week, we shared a new report about the best practices for cities that want to make faster, cheaper changes to their streets. Today, let’s take a moment to recognize the North American […]