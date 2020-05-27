Wednesday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

  • The federal DOT is giving permission to airlines to stop serving about 60 small and mid-sized cities (New York Times). So how about some rail lines to connect those cities to their bigger neighbors, then?
  • Cars aren’t going away, so let’s make them smaller, slower, cleaner and safer. (Crikey)
  • Self-driving and remote-controlled scooters now being tested could end sidewalk clutter. (Forbes)
  • Uber and Lyft’s $100 million effort to overturn a California law classifying drivers as employees rather than independent contractors is officially on the November ballot. (San Francisco Examiner)
  • Jump bikes are back in Denver after Lime bought the company, and they’ll start each day in food deserts, with sanitized handlebars. (Denverite)
  • A Washington, D.C. reopening task force’s recommendations don’t include enough about opening up streets for social distancing, some city officials believe. (WAMU)
  • San Antonio is closing two residential streets to through traffic as part of a pilot program on making room for biking and walking. (Rivard Report)
  • Pittsburgh transit has lost three-quarters of its ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Public Source)
  • Albuquerque is painting its bus-only lanes red in an effort to alert pedestrians that they should look both ways — a bus could be coming from either direction. (Journal)
  • The city of Austin and its transit agency are hashing out a deal to turn the city-owned B-Cycle bike-share over to Capital Metro. If it happens, people could buy a one-day pass on their phone to use both transit and the bike-share. (Community Impact)
  • King County Metro in Seattle is considering a late-night reservation system so that riders aren’t passed up by buses that have reached their COVID-19 capacity. (Seattle Transit Blog)
  • Service won’t start for three more years, but the Southwest Line’s first train cars have arrived in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)
  • The Tennessean has a list of kid-friendly bike routes in Nashville.

 

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Can Oklahoma City Become a Great Cycling City?

By Angie Schmitt |
Portland. Minneapolis. Oklahoma City? Ok, so you probably won’t find that last one on any lists of the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S. But with a little bit of effort, the city could change, says Eric Dryer at Bike OKC. In a lot of ways, Oklahoma City has all the right ingredients to be a […]

Walkonomics Sets Out to Create a New Way to Measure Walkability

By Angie Schmitt |
Looks like Walk Score has some competition in the business of rating walkability. The U.K.-based startup Walkonomics recently unveiled an app that aims to measure the walkability of streets based on physical characteristics. The new Walkonomics app — currently available only for Manhattan, San Francisco and the United Kingdom — uses open source data to rank […]