Friday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Can Tony Knowles Help America Kick Its Oil Habit? (NYT) A City With No Corners Is No City At All (HuffPo) Pavement Fouls the Air in More Ways Than One (Scientific American) Feds Take Flak for Slow Bus Safety Shutdowns (SFGate) Uptick in Crime Sparks Action from Metro Police (Transpo Nation) Did Southwest Really Kill High-Speed […]