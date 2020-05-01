Friday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Transit officials expect a slow ramp-up in ridership as the coronavirus crisis eases and states start to reopen (CNN). To make a comeback, commuter rail needs to focus not only on making riders feel safe, but expanding service both ways during off-peak hours (City Lab).
Empty streets mean road deaths are down and speeding is up in cities across the country (Talking Points Memo). The lack of traffic congestion during the coronavirus pandemic has also been a boon for freight companies (Bloomberg).
Just days after reports that Uber is laying off a fifth of its workforce, Lyft announced it is letting go almost 1,000 people, and furloughing another 300 (CNBC). Maybe bootlegging can keep them in business? (Washington Post)
Laying track isn’t enough to build a successful transit system — as some cities are learning the hard way. A slate of new rail projects — mostly mixed-traffic streetcars, but that’s not the only way to mess up — are attracting embarrassingly few passengers. Some of these projects may be salvageable to some extent, but for now, they don’t […]
This silver lining is tarnished: The number of car crashes is plummeting, but the rate of car crashes is actually up in many cities — as are the injury and fatality rates for both drivers and vulnerable users.
Since 2000, the Atlanta region has grown by more than 1.5 million people, or over 25 percent, but transit service is not keeping up. Both rail and bus ridership on MARTA, the major regional transit provider, have fallen dramatically in recent years.