Monday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

- The Trump administration is using coronavirus as an excuse to let polluters violate environmental laws with impunity. (New York Times)
- As coronavirus crushes demand for gas, prices could fall below $1 per gallon in some parts of the U.S. (Market Watch). But, as Electrek points out, that’s still more expensive than charging an electric vehicle.
- The Eno Center for Transportation has a detailed breakdown of the $114 billion for transportation in the coronavirus stimulus bill. TL;DR most of it will go to airlines, but there is $25 billion for transit agencies and $1 billion for Amtrak — not enough, as Streetsblog previously reported.
- Already in turmoil thanks to regulations and shaky business models, e-scooter companies are scaling back as demand shrinks during the coronavirus pandemic. (Bloomberg)
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is considering tweaking its rules to pave the way for self-driving cars (Wired). In related news, delivery robots, it’s your time to shine (Slate).
- Here’s another article, this one from Reuters, about how the coronavirus pandemic is exposing Uber and Lyft drivers’ lack of a safety net. But the bailout will let them off the hook again (Streetsblog).
- Legendary architect and urbanist Michael Sorkin has died of COVID-19 at the age of 71. (Quartz)
- France is using high-speed trains with mobile emergency rooms to transport COVID-19 victims from hard-hit regions to hospitals that still have beds. (NPR)
- Toronto is considering banning cars from some streets so pedestrians have room to spread out while social distancing (Globe and Mail). New York did it — a tiny, tiny bit (Streetsblog).
- Orlando kids’ sidewalk chalk art is bring a smile to people’s faces during the pandemic. (Click Orlando)