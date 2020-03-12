Thursday’s Headlines from Around the USA
Sorry about yesterday — we posted the headlines a bit late. But we’re back, bright and early, like normal. Thanks, everyone.
- If people stop using transit because of coronavirus fears, it could have a lasting effect on local transit budgets (Vice). Transit agencies in the Cincinnati area are also among those we’ve reported in previous headlines that are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (WCPO).
- Freeway widening has always been politically popular, if bad policy (induced demand always fills up the new lanes). But in Portland and Houston, where new freeway expansions are about to break ground, residents are fighting back. (City Lab)
- The New York Times finally realizes what Streetsblog has known all along: drivers are causing the hike in pedestrian and cyclist deaths in NYC — and they’re mostly getting away with it, too.
- Minneapolis and St. Paul will announce today that they’re dropping speed limits from 30 miles per hour to 20 or 25 mph on city streets. The change — if drivers actually follow the new law! — could reduce pedestrian deaths by 30 percent. (Pioneer Press)
- Instead of sharrows on narrow streets, Washington, D.C. is trying out “advisory” bike lanes, where cars share one middle lane but can move into the bike lane to get out of each others’ way. (Greater Greater Washington)
- A year after the Durham-Orange light rail line fell about, GoTriangle is trying again, this time with a line from Durham through Raleigh and into Johnston County. (News & Observer)
- Denver’s Regional Transportation District is moving forward with service cuts due to a shortage of nearly 200 bus drivers and train operators. (Denver Post)
- Baltimore buses are constantly breaking down, partially because of lack of funding from the state, but also because transit officials missed a deadline to replace part of the aging fleet. (Sun)
- The Loop Trolley in St. Louis, shut down in December due to low ridership and financial problems, could be coming back in April. (Post-Dispatch)
- ICYMI: Texas’s ban on red-light cameras is costing Dallas revenue and making its intersections more dangerous. (Morning News)
- A consortium will test autonomous on-demand shuttle buses in real traffic in five European cities. (Intelligent Transport)