Talking Headways Podcast: Housing on the Bus Yard
This week on the podcast, we are chatting with Adrienne Heim and Rafe Rabalais from the SFMTA about the Potrero Yard electric bus and housing project. We chat about modernization, planning, electricity use and much much more!