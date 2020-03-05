Talking Headways Podcast: Housing on the Bus Yard

Talking Headways small

Demand “Safe Streets for Everyone” at the National Bike Summit, hosted by the League of American Bicyclists March 15-17. Meet advocates from across the U.S. who are reshaping their communities and make your voice heard on Capitol Hill. Explore the summit here.

This week on the podcast, we are chatting with Adrienne Heim and Rafe Rabalais from the SFMTA about the Potrero Yard electric bus and housing project. We chat about modernization, planning, electricity use and much much more!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: California Über Alles

By Tanya Snyder |
Welcome to our all-California, all-the-time episode of the Talking Headways podcast. We start with a statewide debate over whether $60,000+ Teslas should qualify for tax breaks — or whether any electric vehicles should get tax breaks. Then on to the conversation about how California’s cap-and-trade dollars should be spent. One proposal, from the State Senate leader, […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Sharing (Your Bike, Car, Bus) Is Caring

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’re chatting with Sharon Feigon of the Shared Use Mobility Center. Bike-share, car-share, ride-hailing — we talk about all of that and then some, including how these new services may shape the built environment. Sharon discusses what new research says about who’s using shared transport services and how even the “super sharer” still relies on transit […]