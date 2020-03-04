Wednesday’s Headlines
- Uber is experimenting with raising rates in city centers and cutting them in outlying areas, which could help ease congestion in urban cores. (Axios)`
- An upcoming Supreme Court decision about a proposed pipeline along the Appalachian Trail could lead to opening more federal lands to drilling and pipeline construction. (Politico)
- In Seattle and elsewhere, the line between public transit and mobility companies like Uber is blurring. (KUOW)
- Bicycling magazine analyzed two years’ worth of New York City collision data. Reporters found that distracted driving and failure to yield led to most wrecks, that cops often blamed cyclists when drivers were at fault, and the size of the vehicle usually dictated whether the cyclist survived.
- Uber is spending $2 million to try to unseat a California assemblyman who voted for a new law classifying drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. (Wall Street Journal)
- Indianapolis is aggressively expanding its transit system, but a bill in the state legislature could hamstring those efforts. A Republican-backed amendment to a transit funding bill would prohibit IndyGo from moving forward with two planned bus rapid transit lines until it raises 10 percent of operating costs from private sources — which could jeopardize $180 million in federal funding. (Star)
- A Washington, D.C. city council proposal would essentially make transit free for residents by giving each one $100 in monthly credits to spend on the Metro. (Post)
- Fort Worth will use leftover funds from TEXRail’s original construction to extend the light rail line two miles south into the medical district. (Star Telegram)
- Columbus, Ohio transit ridership topped 19 million in 2019 — the highest level in 31 years. (Underground)
- A New Orleans convention center is fighting with the city transit agency over how to split millions in sales tax revenue. (The Lens)
- Atlanta’s most terrifying roadway, DeKalb Avenue, looks like it will finally get a Complete Streets makeover. (Curbed)
- It’s Infrastructure Week again, we suppose. (Breitbart)