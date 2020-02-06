Talking Headways Podcast: Complicated Measures and Public Policy (Part I)

This week, we chatted with Professor David Levinson of the University of Sydney at the Transportation Research Board conference in Washington D.C. Levinson talked about his work on measuring access, pricing, understanding the growth of cities, and transport as a utility. He had so much interesting stuff to say that we broke our podcast into two parts — so tune in next week for the stunning conclusion!

 

