Thursday’s Headlines

House Democrats acknowledged they can’t continue to view infrastructure as simply building highways while introducing a $760-billion bill that puts an emphasis on climate change. But two-thirds of the $489 billion devoted to transportation would still go toward roads. ( Politico )

Climate change will affect the way we work and commute. Increasing heat and natural disasters will cause bridges to collapse and railroads to warp, and force us to stay inside or work at night. Air travel will be curtailed, and tech workers will flee the coasts. ( Fast Company )

Cars cost Massachusetts governments and residents $64 billion a year in road upkeep, snow removal, emergency services, time lost to traffic, pollution and medical expenses — more than the entire state budget, according to a Harvard study. ( Route Fifty )

California drivers are killing more cyclists than anytime in the past 25 years, with Los Angeles County leading the way. Experts attribute the spike to more people on the road, distracted driving and larger vehicles. ( Healthline )

Boulder’s B-Cycle bike-share could shut down by March unless the city and the University of Colorado step in with more funding. Meanwhile, city staff are recommending a ban on e-scooters, which could leave residents with no rental options for short trips. ( Daily Camera )

Connecticut has diverted more than $1 billion in gas tax receipts away from transportation over the past 15 years. ( Mirror )

Providence’s “Great Streets Initiative” will put two-way bike lanes, off-road paths and traffic calming measures on 75 miles of city streets. ( Journal )

When it comes to transit, Austin Mayor Steve Alder thinks the city should go big or go home — and he’s betting that voters agree. ( Monitor )

Nashville’s laissez faire approach to parking enforcement is costing the city money and businesses customers. Parking employees get off at 4 p.m., and even if a driver gambles and loses, the ticket is only $11 — less than what many garages charge. ( WSMV )

The Downtowner — Tampa’s popular, free ride-hailing service — could be a goner come March unless the Hillsborough County transit agency or someone else steps up to fund it. Critics say it competes with buses and the streetcar. ( Tampa Bay Times )

Kansas City is considering banning distracted driving (it’s hasn’t already?). ( Northeast News )