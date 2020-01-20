Monday’s Headlines: Honoring the Dream Edition
We’re off today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but we did want you to have your daily dose of headlines.
- Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s transportation plan includes high-speed rail, federally funded electric buses and grants to cities for car-free zones — all part of a larger plan to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030. One quibble: There’s no mention of traffic deaths or Vision Zero. (Curbed)
- As enticing as many aspects of Bloomberg’s plan sound, the internet’s funniest transit nerds over at the New Urbanist Memes for Transit-Oriented Teens Facebook page have endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. (City Lab)
- Amtrak wanted two people in wheelchairs to pay $25,000 each for tickets that ordinarily cost $16, claiming that was the cost of removing seats to accommodate the travelers. (NPR)
- The gender gap in cycling persists, with men twice as likely to use a bike-share as women. The Conversation theorizes that the gap is due to women’s safety concerns, and they’re also more likely to be juggling kids and groceries while running multiple errands.
- Austin officials hope that offering a complete transit system that will appeal to everyone, not just people who live along its two existing rail lines, along with massive turnout by progressives in 2020 will finally win approval for a plan to expand transit. (Austin Chronicle)
- The L.A. Metro is redesigning its bus system to be faster and more frequent so buses can better compete with cars. That means all-door boarding, fewer stops and more bus-only lanes. (LAist)
- Portland residents don’t think widening roads is the answer to congestion and are willing to pay more taxes to fix the problem, according to a poll commissioned by the city Bureau of Transportation, but many are reluctant to take transit out of fear that it’s unreliable or dangerous. (Bike Portland)
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is laying 125 miles of new bike infrastructure by 2023. (Westword)
- Kalamazoo is considering adopting a Michigan DOT safe driving campaign that significantly reduced the number of cyclists hit in Grand Rapids. (WWMT)
- Drivers are killing more pedestrians and cyclists in Tucson because more people are biking and walking, but the streets are still designed for cars. (KVOA)
- Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a die-in at a Brussels motor show, splashing cars and themselves with blood-like red paint to call attention to climate change. (Euronews)
- Amsterdam is testing “green” tram stops that are covered with plants on the roof and walls. (The Mayor)