Talking Headways Podcast: AV Policy And The Future of the Bus

This week, we’re joined by Laura Wiens of Pittsburgh for Public Transit to talk about the group’s report on autonomous vehicles called, “Wait, Who’s Driving This Thing?” Wiens chats about vehicle data, the future of bus drivers, the frameworks we need for a positive implementation and blows our mind by comparing the movement for micro-mobility and transport choice to the charter school movement.

Talking Headways Podcast: The Future Is Not Far Away

By Jeff Wood |
Our guest this week is Sylvain Haon of the International Association of Public Transport ahead of the organization's global summit in Montreal. We talk about big transit projects happening around the world, the transition toward mobility as a service, sustainable mobility planning in Europe, and how autonomous vehicles will complement transit in the future.

How the Self-Driving Car Could Spell the End of Parking Craters

By Tanya Snyder |
Here’s the rosy scenario of a future where cars drive themselves: Instead of owning cars, people will summon autonomous vehicles, hop in, and head to their destination. With fewer cars to be stored, parking lots and garages will give way to development, eventually bringing down the cost of housing in tight markets through increased supply. […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Lightsaber Fights From Autonomous Pods

By Jeff Wood |
This week's guest is Dr. Lisa Schweitzer of USC's Sol Price School of Public Policy. In the first of a two-part series, Dr. Schweitzer talks about how her students respond to urban planning classes, what a recent controversy in a Los Angeles City Council election reveals about bike advocacy, and autonomous vehicles and land use policy.