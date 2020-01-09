Talking Headways Podcast: AV Policy And The Future of the Bus

This week, we’re joined by Laura Wiens of Pittsburgh for Public Transit to talk about the group’s report on autonomous vehicles called, “Wait, Who’s Driving This Thing?” Wiens chats about vehicle data, the future of bus drivers, the frameworks we need for a positive implementation and blows our mind by comparing the movement for micro-mobility and transport choice to the charter school movement.