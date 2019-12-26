Thursday’s Headlines

Streetsblog is taking the holidays off, but here are some evergreen (pun intended) headlines to keep you occupied until we return Monday.

Paint the town red! Or at least the bus lanes. Cities are taking advantage of relaxed federal regulations to set off bus-only lanes with red paint, drawing drivers’ attention to the fact that cars don’t belong there. ( Wired )

BuzzFeed and ProPublica are still hammering Amazon for unsafe delivery practices. The latest story reveals that six years ago, the company’s CFO was killed by a delivery van while biking — yet the company did not alter its strategy.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has left the company’s board after selling off most of his stock — cashing out of a company that has never made a profit. Kleptocracy, anyone? (Forbes)

Ignition interlock devices are meant to stop drunk people from getting behind the wheel, but they can also distract drivers and cause crashes. ( NY Times Magazine )

On the third day of Christmas The American Prospect gave to me … a 24-part series on the Green New Deal.

Republicans are starting to warm up to the idea of man-made climate change. ( Deseret News )

Opposition to autonomous vehicles is coming from some unlikely places, including unions, which fret about the loss of truck-driving jobs, and hackers, who worry that pranksters could reroute cars off a cliff. ( Car and Driver )

Idea Stream takes an in-depth look at Cleveland Heights, Ohio, which has one of the most far-reaching and comprehensive Vision Zero policies in the country.

Milwaukee Magazine explains how plans to extend The Hop streetcar went off the rails.

A New Jersey transit advocate who has ridden every rail line in the Lower 48 shares his thoughts on the state of U.S. transit. ( Railway Age )

The London Underground has overtaken New York City’s subway as the most innovative and reliable transit system in the world. ( The Guardian )