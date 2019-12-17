Tuesday’s Headlines

Freight railroad companies are some of the staunchest supporters of climate denial and anti-climate science studies in the transportation industry. Why? Coal makes up one of every three tons of rail freight, and 70 percent of U.S. coal is shipped by rail. ( The Atlantic )

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a Connecticut crash where a Tesla hit a parked police car while on autopilot. It’s the automated system’s 12th such crash. ( Reuters )

Kansas City has been surprisingly willing to experiment with transit policy, and progressives in other cities are watching to see the impact of its decision to go fare-free. But while eliminating fares does eliminate one barrier to ridership, a free bus that hardly ever comes isn’t very useful. ( City Lab )

Speaking of City Lab, a rough year for journalism continues: Mother Jones reports that Bloomberg is planning on laying off over half the staff once the site’s purchase from The Atlantic is complete, and raises questions about conflicts of interest in covering Michael Bloomberg and other presidential candidates.

Greater Greater Washington gathered reactions to Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn’s abrupt resignation, and many transit advocates are happy he’s gone.

As Seattle creeps toward allowing thousands of e-scooters to flood the city, proposed rules would allow them on streets, but limit them to 15 miles per hour and ban them from sidewalks. ( Seattle Times )

Maine is struggling to curb emissions, thanks to a preference for trucks and SUVs, paltry spending on transit and little interest in electric vehicles. Transportation accounts for 53 percent of the state’s emissions. ( Press Herald )

An Atlanta bike race that briefly shuts down a stretch of freeway every year can go on, the Georgia DOT decided after initially not allowing the race this time. ( AJC )

San Francisco is cracking down on drivers blocking bike lanes. ( Examiner )

Iowa’s DOT director has resigned at Gov. Kim Reynolds’s request. Des Moines Register )

Sydney’s new light rail line — which clocked in at $2.9 billion, twice the original price tag — opened on Saturday, then promptly broke down. ( The Guardian )

Uber is appealing a decision to revoke the ride-hailing company’s right to operate in London. ( Bloomberg )

Artist Hector Diaz’s 3D paintings depicting images like manatees and alligators breaking through the sidewalk will bring awareness to West Palm Beach’s environmental issues. ( Palm Beach Post )