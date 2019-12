Talking Headways Podcast: A Rail~Volution History

This week we’re back at the 2019 Rail~Volution conference in Vancouver, where we chatted with GB Arrington and Steve Dotterer about the early days of the conference and what it’s meant to transportation in the United States over the last 25 years. They also tell stories about conferences past from when Al Gore came to Portland to having to move the conference date due to 9/11. Join us for a look at the past and the future.