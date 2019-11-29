Friday’s Headlines

Streetsblog is taking Black Friday off to bike to the mall, but here are a few stories to laze into under the influence of tryptophan:

Amtrak’s ridership is up and financial losses are down during CEO Richard Anderson’s tenure. But the unsentimental former Delta chief has ruffled some feathers in the process, such as by proposing chopping up long routes and eliminating chef-cooked meals in dining cars. On the bright side, he’s taking on the freight haulers who slow down Amtrak’s trains. ( Bloomberg )

Forbes argues that removing interstate highways from cities will free up valuable real estate, allow greater density and fuel innovation.

Boston Magazine collected 40 ideas from experts and residents for fixing the city’s traffic woes, ranging from a tax on parking to electrifying rail lines. Also, ICYMI: The Boston Globe ’s Spotlight investigative team recently dove deep into the city’s epic traffic woes.

Pittsburgh is building miles of new bike lanes and expanding its bike-share. But will the investment benefit all neighborhoods equally, or favor affluent areas over low-income ones? ( Public Source )