Wednesday’s Headlines

Following up on Streetsblog ’s analysis, The Guardian asks whether electric vehicles are really that environmentally friendly. Fossil fuels still power the production of EVs and their batteries, as well as EVs themselves if they’re charged with electricity from power plants that burn oil or coal.

Uber — which recently lost its license to operate in London — increased trips and greenhouse gas emissions in the U.K. capital by roughly a quarter since 2007. That’s the equivalent of 250,000 privately owned vehicles. ( Transport & Environment )

The Seattle city council approved a 57-cent fee on Uber and Lyft rides, with the revenue going toward affordable housing and a long-delayed streetcar. Mayor Jenny Durkin’s administration is also exploring congestion pricing and a minimum wage for ride-hailing drivers. ( Seattle Times )

Gov. Larry Hogan and other Maryland officials want to accelerate toll lane construction on the Capitol Beltway, and transit would no longer be guaranteed 10 percent of toll revenue. ( WTOP )

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s transportation plan prioritizes the suburbs over cities and fails to tackle climate change. He should be investing in walking and biking infrastructure and transit instead. ( Hartford Courant , Streetsblog )

Charlotte’s buses are the key to upward mobility, but the system is underfunded, and with a shortage of drivers and long headways on many routes, ridership is slumping. ( Agenda )

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law banning drivers from holding cellphones while behind the wheel. ( Mass Live

Atlantans can get out of a ticket for parking in a bike lane if they take a defensive driving course. ( Curbed )

Tempe is lowering speed limits in an effort to reduce traffic deaths. ( AZ Big Media )

The L.A. Metro is offering free bus and train rides to LAX during the Thanksgiving travel rush. ( ABC 7 )

Lexington, Kentucky celebrated its 100th mile of paved trails and bike lanes. ( LEX 18 )

In one Montreal neighborhood, owners of SUVs and other highly polluting vehicles will soon have to pay more to park. ( CBC