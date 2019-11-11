Monday’s Headlines

Ride-hailing roundup: A new lawsuit filed by New York Uber drivers alleges that the company illegally withheld taxes and charged riders a higher rate than it paid drivers, pocketing the difference (

Washington Post

). Uber also might have to send some money Google’s way after it came to light that Uber’s been using Waymo technology in its self-driving cars (

Reuters

). And Lyft is offering credits to users who sell their cars (

Digital Trends

)