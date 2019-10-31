Thursday’s Headlines

Reminder: Drivers kill more children by far on Halloween than any other day of the year. Be careful out there, especially if you’re behind the wheel ( Washington Post ). And if you live someplace snowy like Denver ( KDVR ) or Salt Lake City ( Fox 13 ), please be considerate and clear your sidewalk for trick-or-treaters.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is devoting a paltry $40 million to improving transit for seniors, disabled people and people living in rural areas. ( AASHTO )

Uber and Lyft have pretty much killed off the short-term car rental business, but at least one company is still trying to make a go of it. ( Automotive News )

Uber is threatening to sue Los Angeles to keep its scooter data a secret. ( The Verge )

A 20-year plan to remake Austin’s transit system could include two light rail lines and cost up to $9.8 billion, 40 percent funded by the federal government. Officials are aiming for a November 2020 referendum. ( American-Statesman )

The Detroit suburb of Oak Park is getting onboard the road-diet train with a 9 Mile project that includes bike lanes, sidewalks and back-in parking. Despite Oakland County’s generally conservative makeup, nearby Ferndale actually implemented the metro area’s first road diet back in the 1990s, which proved popular despite initial opposition. ( Free Press )

Madison officials are proposing a budget amendment to fix dangerous intersections after a rash of injuries and deaths. ( Cap Times )

San Francisco Chronicle reporters and editors raced to Chase Center, the Warriors’ new home, by various modes of transportation. Turns out, walking is the fastest. Hailing a ride, driving a car, finding a scooter and riding a bike in downtown San Francisco on a Friday night are all a nightmare, and Muni is slow as hell.

The Uber app has a new feature, launching in Cincinnati, that sends a notification to bike and scooter riders’ phones when they’re near a bike lane. ( Soapbox )

Bicycling magazine interviews “House of Cards” actor Michael Kelly, who rides his bike in New York City every day (so does our Streetsblog NYC team!).