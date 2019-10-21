Monday’s Headline

- Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation of Infrastructure Committee, says Uber and Lyft have to clean up their acts — find a sustainable business model, conduct background checks and pay drivers a living wage — if they want business from federal employees. (Roll Call)
- President Trump conned voters about his interest in infrastructure spending, and that’s an issue Democrats should focus on headed into 2020. (American Prospect)
- As electric vehicles get more popular, how are cities and power companies preparing? (Utility Dive)
- NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus tells you how can reduce your carbon footprint in your everyday life. It’s pretty simple: Consume less, drive less, fly less, stop eating meat and start composting. Easy!
- From Streetsblog Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing a fee structure on ride-hailing that would raise money for transit, reduce congestion in the city core and encourage ride-sharing in the suburbs.
- St. Louis Magazine asks readers how they’d reimagine the Loop Trolley, which could go out of business as soon as next month without an infusion of cash from local governments.
- Pinellas County, Florida officials are still trying to build a bus rapid transit line from St. Petersburg to the beach, but two nearby cities still oppose it. (Tampa Bay Times)
- When Los Angeles’s Blue Line reopens Nov. 2 after a 10-month, $350-million renovation, it will be rechristened the A-Line. (L.A. Times)
- North Dallas residents want the new Silver Line, currently under construction, put underground. (NBC DFW)
- Atlanta’s regional transit board is seeking feedback this week and next on potential DeKalb County transit projects. (AJC)
- A recent count in Pittsburgh found 123 drivers blocking bike lanes. (City Paper)
- A Nottingham, England tax on employers’ parking spaces has created jobs, raised money for transit and road diets, and reduced car use and carbon dioxide emissions since it was implemented in 2012. Soon Glasgow and Edinburgh could follow suit. (Forbes)