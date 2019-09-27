Friday’s Headlines

- Curbed is keeping tabs on the Democratic presidential candidates’ transportation policies — what little most of them have.
- Uber’s internal investigators protect the company first, and don’t even turn over evidence of felonies to law enforcement. (Washington Post)
- New software will help cities manage all the data streaming in from micromobility services. (Fast Company)
- In response to a rash of e-scooter deaths and injuries, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a $5-million plan to add 20 miles of protected bike lanes to city streets. (Curbed, Streetsblog)
- Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s proposed 2020 budget includes millions for bike lanes and Vision Zero projects. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging Metro to restore late night service so service industry workers can get home after their shifts. (Post)
- Austin is unlikely to reach its goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2025. (Monitor)
- Early reactions to Cleveland’s e-scooter pilot program are mixed. (Scene)
- Brooklyn bike lane opponents accused advocates of being funded by Jeffrey Epstein, and things only got weirder from there. (Streetsblog NYC)
- Providence caved to bikelash and removed newly installed bike lanes. (Go Local Prov)
- In what could be a metaphor for the entire Trump Administration, the Federal Highway Administration wants Ames, Iowa, to remove its “inclusive” multi-colored sidewalks, telling the city that only white paint is allowed. (KCCI)
- An all-female crew paid homage to the “motorettes” who operated a Minneapolis streetcar during World War II. (Star Tribune)