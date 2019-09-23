Everyone Must Watch This Video: Greta Thunberg Addresses UN

Today Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist, delivered an emotionally raw speech at the United Nations Climate Summit. In a historic four-minute address, she castigated world leaders for offering incremental commitments to address a crisis that could have catastrophic consequences for her generation.

Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in the United States, according to the EPA.

Streetsblog will not quote Thunberg’s speech. Instead, we ask our readers to watch the above video.