Friday’s Headlines

California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed a new law granting labor rights to Uber and Lyft drivers (HuffPost). Having to actually pay drivers a fair wage could threaten the ride-sharing giants’ existence. So could, Jalopnik points out, a lawsuit against surge pricing.
People have always been willing to commute to work half an hour each way. Problem is, cities look a lot different now that most people commute by car than when most people commuted on foot. (City Lab)
Big Three automaker Ford is designing a new pedestrian friendly engineering campus to replace one that’s so sprawling, employees often drive to meetings. (Fast Company)
Boston Magazine tried to travel across Massachusetts via public transit and didn’t have an easy time.
New York Gov. Mario Cuomo wants to tear down the Buffalo skyway, opening up the area for a waterfront park, but there’s little new transit to get people downtown. (WIVB)
Muni is cutting service on San Francisco’s iconic Market Street streetcar because it can’t train enough operators. (Examiner)
Happy New Year, transit riders! Congress has a special present: Some of you will be getting a tax increase this year. Legislation that puts tax subsidies for transit commuters on equal footing with car commuters has been allowed to expire by Congress. That means people who drive to work can deduct up to $250 in […]
The new Census data on commuting in America contains a fair amount of information but little reason to celebrate. The big takeaway is that almost four in five American workers commuted alone by car in 2011. Nationally, only about 5 percent of workers commute via transit. But amid the lousy news are a few reasons […]
Transforming from a car city to a transit city is no easy task. Just ask Denver and Los Angeles, which have spent billions to build rail systems but struggled to reduce solo car commuting rates. But Seattle shows it can be done: The share of downtown commuters who drive alone dropped from 35 percent in 2010 to 30 percent last year.
Here’s the rosy scenario of a future where cars drive themselves: Instead of owning cars, people will summon autonomous vehicles, hop in, and head to their destination. With fewer cars to be stored, parking lots and garages will give way to development, eventually bringing down the cost of housing in tight markets through increased supply. […]
That Cuomo typo is so wonderfully apt for a Governor with some serious Daddy Issues.