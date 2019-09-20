Friday’s Headlines

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed a new law granting labor rights to Uber and Lyft drivers (HuffPost). Having to actually pay drivers a fair wage could threaten the ride-sharing giants’ existence. So could, Jalopnik points out, a lawsuit against surge pricing.
  • People have always been willing to commute to work half an hour each way. Problem is, cities look a lot different now that most people commute by car than when most people commuted on foot. (City Lab)
  • Big Three automaker Ford is designing a new pedestrian friendly engineering campus to replace one that’s so sprawling, employees often drive to meetings. (Fast Company)
  • Boston Magazine tried to travel across Massachusetts via public transit and didn’t have an easy time.
  • New York Gov. Mario Cuomo wants to tear down the Buffalo skyway, opening up the area for a waterfront park, but there’s little new transit to get people downtown. (WIVB)
  • Muni is cutting service on San Francisco’s iconic Market Street streetcar because it can’t train enough operators. (Examiner)
  • The University of Southern California is offering a 50 percent fare subsidy for employees who use the L.A. Metro. (
  • New Orleans’s streets are getting more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. (WDSU)
  • A 700-mile network of bike trails is planned for the Milwaukee area. (Madison Cap Times)
  • If the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority no longer runs Cincinnati’s streetcar, will the city or another authority take over? (WVXU)
  • Asheville police are finally implementing new training two years after a white officer beat a black man for crossing the street. (WLOS)
  • The War on Cars podcast discusses Barcelona’s efforts to reclaim its streets from cars via “superblocks.”

