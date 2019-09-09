- Bond Buyer sees a healthy financial future for local transit systems. Municipalities are investing more as ridership declines.
- Shortly before being ousted during Uber’s no good, very bad 2017, CEO Travis Kalanick almost admitted his mistakes — almost. (Gizmodo)
- Uber has spent half a billion dollars trying to repair its image. Will it work? (Vox)
- A University of Washington study says that designating delivery, pickup and drop-off areas reduces congestion and double parking.
- The first segment of Maryland’s Purple Line light rail is on the ground. (WTOP)
- The Federal Transit Administration has finally approved plans for a troubled Honolulu light rail line. (Civil Beat)
- The board of metro Atlanta’s new regional transit agency has named Chris Tomlinson, who already heads two state transportation agencies, as its first executive director. His main task will be overseeing the creation of a regional transit plan. (AJC)
- Seattle students are supposed to be able to ride buses and light rail for free, but Sound Transit was still asking them for proof of fare on the first day of school. (KIRO)
- A $3.7 million federal grant will help bring New Orleans’ Union Passenger Terminal up to ADA standards. (Advocate)
- Des Moines is preparing for the arrival of hundreds of e-scooters (Register)
- If you park illegally in Washington, D.C., you might find yourself not only paying a ticket, but going viral. (City Paper)
1 thought on Monday’s Headlines
Too bad STREETBLOG references articles that cannot be accessed freely. The recent article referencing an article in Bond Buyer Ridership decline not hurting transit agencies would cost $407 in a one month subscription to access. How unfortunate.