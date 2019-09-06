Friday’s Headlines

- Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg support improving intercity passenger rail, and Elizabeth Warren wants carbon-free cars and trucks, but overall the candidates said little about transportation at a marathon town hall on climate change. (CNN)
- Congestion is increasing, but commute times stay the same. Because sprawl begets sprawl, and jobs follow workers out to the suburbs — which leads to shorter commutes, but more time spent sitting in traffic. (City Lab)
- Fourteen women have sued Lyft alleging that drivers sexually assaulted them. (BuzzFeed)
- Uber has spent half a billion dollars trying to repair its image. Will it work? (Vox)
- E-bike sales are up 60 percent this year, and they’re especially popular among seniors. (Considerable)
- Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ plan to boost Memphis transit funding by $10 million annually centers around a proposal to charge households that have more than two vehicles $145 a year for each additional vehicle. (Commercial Appeal)
- Even constituents in Phoenix’s most staunchly anti-transit city councilman’s district voted in favor of light rail last week. (New Times)
- London is changing its regs for skyscraper design to reduce headwinds for cyclists and pedestrians. (Wired)
- Tucson’s bike-share program (Arizona Public Media) and the University of Houston’s (Houston Public Media) are adding docking stations, and New Orleans’ will soon offer e-bikes (Advocate)
- Seattle’s bike-share program is on fire in more ways than one. (KOMO)