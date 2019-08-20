Tuesday’s Headlines

- Seniors need transportation alternatives more than ever, but they’re intimidated by ride-hailing apps. (New York Times)
- Lyft is facing another class-action labor lawsuit. (Jalopnik)
- The Baltimore Sun calls on President Trump to make a stronger push for the Senate’s bipartisan $287-billion highway bill.
- After outlawing riding e-scooters at night and putting a moratorium on new providers, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has no plans to ban e-scooters entirely. She’s also promising to create new temporary protected bike lanes (AJC). Already one of Atlanta’s nine e-scooter companies is pulling out of the city, saying there’s too much competition (Curbed).
- In Seattle, Lime bike batteries are catching fire (Crosscut), and some city officials want to crack down on people who park their rented bikes poorly (KING). Meanwhile, an e-scooter pilot program is set to launch in February — when it’s rainy and cold and no one in Seattle wants to leave the house (The Stranger).
- Interstate construction in the 1960s claimed many homes in the black neighborhood of North Charleston. Now the South Carolina DOT is coming back for more. (Post and Courier)
- More than a week before the Aug. 27 election to decide the fate of light rail in Phoenix, 110,000 people had already cast their ballots. (ABC 15)
- The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit trains are now shutting down for two hours every weekday morning. What does that mean for the 180 to 275 homeless people who sleep on the train? (StarTribune, Streetsblog)
- Denver has made only halting progress toward Vision Zero, but public opinion seems to be swinging that way after two cyclists’ high-profile deaths. (Outside)
- Cafes are increasingly cluttering up sidewalks in Chicago. (Sun-Times)
- Dockless Mad Max trucks? You think you’re kidding, Washington Post, but don’t give Silicon Valley any ideas.