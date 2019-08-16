Friday’s Headlines

- Lack of investment by the federal government is causing America’s public transportation system to fall into disrepair. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Driverless cars won’t save Uber and Lyft. (MarketWatch)
- It seems like common sense, but new research suggests that easier access to transit will lure drivers away from their cars. (Bloomberg)
- The California beach cruiser helped kick-start the cycling renaissance in the 1970s and ’80s. (City Lab)
- A candidate for district attorney in San Francisco is proposing having an on-call prosecutor come to the scene of every traffic death. He says the DA’s office has been lax in prosecuting drivers who kill cyclists, pedestrians and other motorists. (Examiner)
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed an executive order officially adopting Vision Zero. (Click 2 Houston)
- The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority recently rolled out new cars on the Orange Line, but as Curbed points out, the T still has major problems.
- The Complete Streets Louisville Coalition walked 15 miles of streets and found they need major safety improvements. (Courier Journal)
- Expanding transit is a top priority for Portland, Maine, which is surveying residents to find out how they want to go about it. (Press Herald)
- Toledo, Ohio, was supposed to be testing a self-driving shuttle bus by now, but what do you know? The technology just isn’t ready yet. (Blade)
- Westword has an in-depth explanation of Denver’s Vision Zero efforts.
- Seattle has a new superhero: the Bus Lane Avenger. (Patch)