Thursday’s Headlines

- E-bikes are supplanting traditional bikes in cities all over the country. (U.S. News & World Report)
- Thanks in part to gas-powered cars, breathing city air can be as unhealthy as smoking. (Fast Company)
- Houston will ask voters in November to let the city borrow $3.5 billion to extend light rail lines and build bus rapid transit and freeway HOV lanes. (Chronicle)
- A New York Times Magazine interactive map shows how segregation — from I-2o’s winding route to the suburbs’ resistance to transit — is contributing to Atlanta’s traffic jams.
- Golden Gate Transit may soon join other Bay Area transit agencies in offering half-price fare to low-income riders. (San Francisco Examiner)
- Seattle’s Center City streetcar is inching forward again after the city council approved $9 million for engineering and design work. (MyNorthwest)
- A “premium” — whatever that means — transit link between downtown and West Miami is still a decade away. (Miami Today)
- CycleHop is supposed to provide 250 rental bikes in Cleveland, but maintenance and redistribution problems mean there are often 40 or fewer on the streets. (Scene)
- Cycling advocates want a protected bike lane outside Amazon’s new Northern Virginia headquarters. (ARLnow)
- QR codes are slowing down transit boardings in China, where people are fumbling with their phones to pull up the app to pay. Near field communication technology like Apple Pay is faster, and some cities are experimenting with facial recognition. (Abacus)
- Inside the Wild West world of parking lot booting. (NPR)