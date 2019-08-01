Thursday’s Headlines

- Washington’s failure to produce an infrastructure package might not be a bad thing, because an auto-centric bill is worse than nothing. Instead, Congress should be focusing on intercity rail and other measures to get people out of their cars. (American Prospect)
- The YIMBY movement for denser housing is gaining traction among Democrats (The Atlantic). But presidential candidates should be talking more about urban issues like transit (Slate) — especially since President Trump is paying lip service to infrastructure again (Think Progress).
- Drivers are four times more likely to pass a female cyclist too closely than a man, according to a University of Minnesota study. (Bring Me the News)
- Cities like Cincinnati are installing 3D crosswalks to keep pedestrians safe, but the Federal Highway Administration thinks they could cause drivers to swerve. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A House bill would increase funding for transit in small cities. (Transportation Today)
- Out-of-state “dark money” is threatening the future of light rail in Phoenix as voters prepare to go to the polls to decide its fate. (Arizona Republic)
- Maryland is withholding $56 million from the D.C. Metro, and the transit agency wants its money. (Washington Post)
- Pittsburgh is starting work on a 50-year transportation plan that will focus on growing the city core, rather than getting suburbanites in and out of downtown. (City Paper)
- The Seattle DOT is asking for $9 million to do engineering work on the long-delayed Center City streetcar. (KIRO)
- Why did the goats cross the road? (NBC Washington)