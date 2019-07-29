Senate’s $287B Road Repair Offers Just .4% for Biking

Believe it or not, that's nearly double what the feds set aside in the last big transportation bill.

Senators John Barrasso and Tom Carper (left) introduced a $287 billion transportation infrastructure plan Monday.
Senators John Barrasso and Tom Carper (left) introduced a $287 billion transportation infrastructure plan Monday.

Two U.S. Senators are pushing a bill that would allocate $287 billion to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges — with less than one percent of it set aside to keep cyclists and pedestrians safe.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and the committee’s ranking Democrat Tom Carper (D-Del.) introduced their bipartisan, five-year transportation infrastructure proposal on Monday, calling for a 27-percent hike in spending from the $226-billion package that expires this year.

But a bill that would increase road-building by $61 billion could find only $350 million more for cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, boosting it from $850 million per year to $1.2 billion, a 40-percent increase, plus subsequent annual increases for inflation. The League of American Cyclists said it was more than they expected, but the advocacy group acknowledged Congress could go further.

“If the 2015 FAST Act was a sharrow, the Senate’s first draft of the next Transportation bill is at least a buffered bike lane. The bill includes some big upgrades but we can still do better,” the bike league tweeted.

The bill includes a provision that states and municipalities with a higher than average number of traffic deaths must spend the money on bike and pedestrian safety. And there are new incentive grants for states and cities to reduce fatality rates over time. But “safety” means something different to a cyclist than it does to a Washington senator. Basically, it’s a definition of safety that considers terrorism, not everyday vehicular violence, as the main danger to cyclists and pedestrians.

As such, the bill calls for “a competitive grant pilot program to provide assistance to local government entities for bollard installation projects designed to prevent pedestrian injuries and acts of terrorism in areas used by large numbers of pedestrians.”

So much for those protected bike lanes.

The overall bill, of course, is about building and repairing roads and bridges. Barrasso and Carper said in a CNN editorial that the new funding was necessary to begin work mending nearly 200,000 miles of highways in need of repair and refurbishing 47,000 “structurally deficient” bridges to ensure Americans across the country can travel safely.

Under the new proposal, states will receive 90 percent of the funds automatically and have some flexibility to determine which projects should receive priority.

“The bill cuts Washington red tape, so road construction can get done faster, better, cheaper, and smarter,” Barrasso said in a statement. “It will help create jobs and support our strong, growing, and healthy economy.”

The infrastructure bill adds a new program to spend $200 million over five years for states to reduce traffic congestion. And for the first time ever, the proposal adds $4.9 billion in new funding to fortify roads and bridges from wildfires, hurricanes, and floods. Localities can compete for $1 billion of that pot of storm funding for projects to improve states’ resiliency efforts and design emergency evacuation routes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

On Bike to Work Day, U.S. DOT and Cycling Advocates Eye New Moves

By Elana Schor |
In addition to the announcement of a new local bike-share system, today’s D.C. Bike to Work Day found both the U.S. DOT and the nation’s leading bike advocacy groups positioning themselves to claim new victories for cyclists in the coming days. FTA chief Peter Rogoff addressing cyclists at this morning’s Bike to Work Day events. […]

New Report Maps the Gap Between Pedestrian Risks and Federal Safety Aid

By Elana Schor |
The top 10 most dangerous cities for pedestrians. (Chart: Dangerous by Design report) If the equivalent of one jumbo jet full of Americans died every month, the resulting public outcry would be deafening. Or would it? Anne Canby, the former Delaware transportation secretary who heads the Surface Transportation Policy Partnership (STPP), raised that question today […]

Senate Offers a More Multi-Modal 2014 Transportation Budget Than the House

By Tanya Snyder |
Last week, a House panel envisioned some big cuts to next year’s transportation budget. TIGER and high-speed rail would get nothing, Amtrak would get slashed, and ixnay on all that green “livability” crap. (And that’s practically a quote.) The Senate Appropriations Committee voted this morning on the budget its own transportation subcommittee put together, and the end […]

Obama’s New Transportation Budget: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Angie Schmitt |
With federal transportation funding on track to run dry by May 31, Washington lawmakers are gearing up again to reset national transportation policy… or, if that doesn’t work out, to limp along indefinitely under the status quo. Today President Obama unveiled his opening bid in this process. The $478-billion, six-year plan from the White House includes many […]