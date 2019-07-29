Monday’s Headlines

- Autonomous vehicles are likely to increase traffic congestion, which means cities will need public transit more than ever. (World Economic Forum)
- From an environmental standpoint, a Furman University researcher says raising gas taxes is the most effective way to get people to drive less, or at least drive more fuel-efficient vehicles. (GSA Business Report)
- California and four major automakers have agree to stick with the Obama Administration’s fuel efficiency goals, albeit implementing them at a slower pace, but the Trump Administration is sticking with its plans to roll those standards back. (Route Fifty)
- Teamsters are siding with Uber and Lyft drivers, supporting their efforts to win labor rights. The union had been talking to ride-hailing companies about a possible agreement to improve drivers’ working conditions while maintaining their status as independent contractors. (Bloomberg)
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed investing $18 billion in public transit and a tax credit for companies that let employees telecommute. (CBS Boston)
- The Seattle Times explains how Sound Transit is planning to build a rail line across a floating bridge. No one has ever tried it before.
- Portland, Ore., saw its 34th traffic death of the year last week, matching the total from 2018 in less than seven months. (Willamette Week)
- St. Paul police are blaming the newly opened Green Line for an increase in gun violence in an effort to obtain a Trump Administration grant for gunshot detection technology, possibly undermining future efforts to win funding for transit. (Star Tribune)
- A tax on Uber and Lyft that would fund transit and street safety will be on San Francisco’s November ballot (Curbed). Indianapolis is already using a fee on Bird and Lime scooters to build multi-use paths for bikes, scooters and skateboards (Star).
- You’ve seen that photo of the gas station- and fast food-dotted suburban hellscape. City Lab has the story of how it became a meme.