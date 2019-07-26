Friday’s Headlines

- Why are infrastructure projects so much more expensive in the U.S. than abroad? (New York Mag)
- Although some urban neighborhoods successfully revolted against freeways, most were built according to plan, hurting property values, dividing cities along racial lines and accelerating white flight. (City Lab)
- Uber is testing a monthly subscription service that combines car rides, food delivery and bike and e-scooter rentals. (Tech Crunch)
- After expenses, Uber and Lyft drivers only make about $9 or $10 an hour — less than 90 percent of American workers. (CNN)
- When bike-share companies pull obsolete dockless bikes off the street, sometimes they give them charity, and a few even go to museums, but more often they wind up in the scrapyard. (Slate)
- Americans’ insistence on driving to work alone is causing traffic congestion and hurting the environment and our health, says a Harvard researcher, focusing on Atlanta’s strategies for car-free living. (Data-Smart City Solutions)
- San Francisco drivers killed two pedestrians this week in two separate collisions within blocks of each other, renewing calls for safer street designs. Already drivers have killed 19 people in San Francisco this year, compared to 23 in all of 2018. (Curbed)
- Los Angeles’ crumbling sidewalks are a problem, especially for the disabled. The city has between 1,500 and 2,000 pending repair requests. (KCRW)
- A California Senate bill would require bike lanes to be built or improved whenever state-owned roads are repaved. (ABC 10)
- An initiative seeking to cancel Phoenix light rail projects will stay on the August ballot after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled against an argument to keep it off. (ABC 15)
- A new feasibility study makes the case for high-speed rail connecting Portland, Seattle and Vancouver. (International Railway Journal)
- Milwaukee is not living up to its streetcar-related promises for bike lanes. (Urban Milwaukee)
