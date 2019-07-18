Thursday’s Headlines

- Unless people drastically reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, temperatures all over the country will rise to dangerous levels in the coming decade (Mic). The Union of Concerned Scientists has created an alarming interactive map that tells you how hot your community could get. (Spoiler alert: some hobbits might show up and throw a ring at you.)
- Creative crosswalk designs slow down drivers and keep pedestrians safer, but the Federal Highway Administration isn’t always a fan. (NPR)
- Bike boulevards are an inexpensive way to improve safety for all modes of transportation. (OnMilwaukee)
- The Houston City Council is considering doing away with minimum parking requirements in parts of the city. (Chronicle)
- E-scooters are here to stay in San Francisco — if companies can show they won’t just serve rich white men, they will report safety figures and can clean up after themselves. (Examiner)
- Cincinnati transit advocates are pushing for a sales tax to improve bus service, as well as upgrade roads and bridges. (WCPO)
- San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is standing up to transit opponents and leaving the door open for congestion pricing — a new direction for the city. (Voice of San Diego)
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s surprise veto of a downtown road safety redesign led journalist Maria Saporta to argue that the car-centric city must shift toward a multimodal transportation system.
- The price tag for a Phoenix light rail expansion hasn’t really tripled. As the head of Valley Metro Rail explained, the cost estimate is up to $1.35 billion from $550 million because a second extension was added, and the new figure also includes contingency. (KTAR)
- Washington, D.C. residents want more dedicated bus lanes and free transfers between buses and rail, a recent survey found. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Detroit’s MoGo bike-share is expanding into suburban Oakland County. (Daily Tribune)
- Riders keep leaving bikes on Pittsburgh buses — 63 so far this year. Were they stolen? Who knows? (Post-Gazette)