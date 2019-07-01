Monday’s Headlines

- Transit agencies are increasingly turning to ride-hailing services to solve the “last mile” problem. But it turns out people don’t want to transfer from a bus to a car much more than they want to transfer to another bus. (Wired)
- California drivers say Uber and Lyft tricked them into petitioning against their own labor rights. (Vox)
- Curbed breaks down where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on climate policy.
- Today is July 1 — the start of many states and cities’ fiscal years — which means changes are taking effect. Among them are a California gas tax hike and San Francisco fare hike (KTVU), a gas tax hike in Ohio (WCPO) and a ban on riding scooters on sidewalks in San Antonio (Express-News).
- San Francisco’s Transpay transit center is also scheduled to reopen today. (Chronicle)
- A group called “Seattle Subway” wants to put a measure on the ballot expanding light rail to more neighborhoods (KOMO) — and The Stranger is swooning over the plan.
- A $60-million federal grant will let Dallas Area Rapid Transit expand capacity by lengthening platforms to accommodate larger trains. (NBC DFW)
- Metro Transit is moving or removing 450 bus stops in St. Louis County, Mo. (Post-Dispatch)
- A planned extension of Minneapolis’s Blue Line is in limbo. (KSTP)
- Capital Bikeshare stations now show up on Lyft’s app. (Washingtonian)