Thursday’s Headlines

- Treehugger wants to replace bike lanes with “mobility lanes” for everyone who’s on wheels but not in a car — maybe even joggers, too.
- The Supreme Court is expected to rule today on whether the Trump Administration can add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. The answer could affect how much federal funding communities get for transportation and other needs. (Dallas Morning News)
- Forget luxury amenities like climbing walls and lazy rivers — all college students want today is parking for Uber and GrubHub. (NY Times)
- Waze has a new app that helps commuters find carpool partners. (City Lab)
- A Florida bill that requires voting sites to have sufficient parking could keep college students away from the polls in 2020. (HuffPost)
- Supporters overcame a lot of uninformed arguments to get a bill passed allowing cyclists in Oregon to treat stop signs as yield signs. (Bike Portland)
- Protected bike lanes make streets safer for everyone, and Milwaukee needs more of them. (On Milwaukee)
- Dallas got as little warning when Uber pulled 2,000 JUMP bikes out of the city as it did when Uber dropped them in. (Morning News)
- Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley prefers off-street bike trails to bike lanes. Which is the better path? (City Beat)
- Opponents of Minneapolis’s Southwest light rail line have seized on bee habitats as their latest tactic to stall the project. (WCCO)
- Bikelash can even hit the lefty utopia of Burlington, Vt. (VT Digger)