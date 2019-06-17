Monday’s Headlines

- Walmart stores’ vast acreage of parking is mostly a waste of space, but their lots do make good places to put charging stations for electric cars. (Curbed)
- Gas taxes are paid by those who use roads, and good roads are good for business, so gas taxes should appeal to Republicans. But apparently antipathy toward hybrid and electric vehicles outweighs that. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Dallas Magazine predicts that e-scooters are here to stay. A Forbes contributor predicts that sensible regulation will result in a massive surge in e-scooter use.
- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority approved a timeline for a $2.7-billion expansion. The region will get two new bus rapid transit lines by 2025, but light rail will have to wait until 2040. (AJC)
- Cyclists’ outrage at cutbacks to Seattle’s plans for future bike lanes has resulted in only minor tweaks by the city. (Seattle Times)
- The Federal Transit Administration committed $74 million to Minneapolis’ Orange Line bus rapid transit. (WCCO)
- Honolulu’s car culture makes it a scary place for people on foot. (Civil Beat)
- San Francisco won’t issue permits to any new bike-shares until a lawsuit filed by Lyft, which claims it has exclusive rights, is resolved. (Examiner)
- Uber and Lyft rides in Massachusetts rose 25 percent, to 81 million, between 2017 and 2018. (Boston Globe)
- As if it were possible to do such a thing to a computer, Uber is complaining that people are “bullying” its self-driving cars. (Business Insider)
- Happy belated Father’s Day! A New York City dad writes in Outside about how he rides his bike with his son on the sidewalk and resents having to do it. Next year, instead of a tie, how about better bike infrastructure?