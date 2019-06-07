Friday’s Headlines

- Crowdfunding bike infrastructure can help raise public engagement and prevent bikelash. (Greenbiz)
- Forbes has a thousand different ways to say that Uber will never be profitable. Meanwhile, CNBC interviews struggling Uber drivers.
- Skateboarding is soon to be an Olympic sport, and Curbed traces its history back to federally funded “slum removal” projects in the mid-20th century.
- A Shreveport, La. freeway that could slice through a neighborhood received $100 million in funding from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement. (KTBS)
- Salt Lake City is one of the few cities in North America where congestion is improving despite population growth, thanks in part to more bike lanes and better transit. (Tribune)
- New York City passed a sweeping street-safety bill last week, but will it be taken seriously? (Bicycling) Our StreetsblogNYC colleagues also covered it.
- Amazon wants its delivery robots to be treated like pedestrians. So you mean like garbage? (Business Insider)
- A Milwaukee development that will include a transit station is behind schedule, threatening a federal grant for a streetcar extension. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Washington, D.C,’s new bus-only — bus-mostly, really — lanes seem to be working pretty well so far. (Greater Greater Washington)
- ICYMI: Offering childcare at public meetings could help encourage more parents of young children to participate. (Next City)
- Amsterdam has managed to remove about 1,500 parking spaces a year without ticking off drivers (City Lab). Streetfilms did a great mini-doc on it.
- Seattle is a surreal hellscape for drivers, and Crosscut makes that out to be a bad thing.