Talking Headways Podcast: The Pulse of Richmond, Virginia

This week, we’re joined by Maritza Pechin, a planner with AECOM who works with city staff in Richmond on long-range planning. On the podcast, Pechin talks about the Pulse Bus Rapid Transit and the broader bus network redesign that was rolled out at the same time. She also discusses how the new system is bringing people back to transit, how the city might tackle housing affordability, and what big ideas the city is considering for the future.

In other words, it’s a podcast that every transit official in every city should hear.